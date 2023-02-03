Taipei Zoo pangolins successfully breed in Prague

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pangolin has given birth at the Prague Zoological Garden, less than a year since it was flown from Taipei to the Czech Republic capital.

On April 14, 2022, the female pangolin Run Hou Tang (潤喉糖, “cough drop”) and her mate Gun Bao (果寶, “precious fruit”) arrived at the Prague Zoological Garden after a journey that took more than 24 hours. The two are on a pangolin loan program, which was launched after Taipei and Prague became sister cities in 2020.

In October, the zoo announced in a press release that Run Hou Tang was pregnant. “I am very pleased that the intercity diplomacy between Prague and Taipei can bear such rare fruit as a small, lively ‘pinecone,’” Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib wrote on social media.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), Hrib announced the pup was born, describing it as “an extremely rare moment.” The birth marks the first time a pangolin has been successfully bred in Europe.

According to Prague Zoological Garden, the newborn pup weighed 135 grams. Hrib asked the public to keep their fingers crossed for the pup to grow up healthy because “the beginnings can be difficult.”

Taipei Zoo confirmed Hrib’s statement, adding the first week is especially risky for pangolin pups, Liberty Times reported. As pangolins are not native to Europe and are generally found in Asia or Africa, where the climate is warmer, it is a challenge for Prague zoo to keep and raise pangolins.

Additionally, as it is hard for zoos to replicate the variety of ants and termites found in a pangolin's natural diet, Prague zookeepers must provide Run Hou Tang and Gun Bao with specially designed feed. They must also pay constant attention to the habitat and comfort level because pangolins get anxious easily.

Taipei Zoo staff got the chance to see the newborn pup on Thursday via a video conference, though the conference was kept short so the zookeepers in Prague could focus on tending to it. It is working closely with the Prague zoo to assist with caring for the pup.



Run Hou Tang takes her young on a stroll while still living at Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo photo)