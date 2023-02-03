Taiwan representative to US denies running for vice president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has dismissed rumors she would be the running mate of Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) for the presidential race in 2024.

It has been rumored that Hsiao has been put on the presidential ticket along with Lai, who is widely regarded as a candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Lai lost to incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the party’s primary in 2019 for the election of the top office in 2020.

The de facto envoy to the U.S., Hsiao said the rumor "came out of thin air” and did not merit further discussion. She added that the only thing on her mind now is pushing for better bilateral relations for Taiwan to secure a more peaceful and stable external environment, CNA quoted her as saying.

Former Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) of the Taiwan People’s Party said on a radio show Thursday (Feb. 2) that she believes Hsiao will be recruited as a running mate, whoever the DPP presidential candidate is. This is because she is trustworthy in the eyes of Washington and Lai’s leanings toward Taiwan's formal independence have caused concern, Tsai added.

Having served four terms as a Taiwanese legislator and an adviser to President Tsai, Hsiao assumed her current position in July 2020. A diplomat who calls herself the “cat warrior,” Hsiao was described by the New York Times as one of the most influential ambassadors in Washington.