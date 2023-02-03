Controversy continues to build around power plant plans in Keelung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipower’s plan to construct two new natural gas power plants in Keelung has met opposition, with an international expert meeting Keelung's mayor on Wednesday (Feb. 1) to discuss the issue.

Keelung Mayor George Hsieh (謝國樑) is a staunch opponent of the plan. He met with Swedish direct democracy expert Bruno Kauffman to discuss the failure of a local referendum that sought to oppose the construction, held in June last year.

Organized by local campaigners, the referendum gained enough support within one week to meet the requirements for a government review. According to Keelung HiHi, the referendum ran into difficulties when the Keelung city government (then led by current Minister for the Interior Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) referred the issue to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet decided the proposed works came under the purview of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and therefore was not a matter for local authorities to decide.

Hsieh has disputed this, citing the Local Government Act. He said the land reclamation process proposed for construction of the power plants constitutes an environmental issue, which the act gives local governments the authority to control.

Leader of the referendum effort and Keelung city councilor Wang Xing-zhi (王醒之) said that if the central government was to decide on the outcome, it would be a disruption of local democracy, according to CNA. UDN reported that Wang said that he will decide next week how to move forward, though he is sure the outcome of the proposed construction will be decided by local government.

“It will not be sent to the central government to get caught up in their confusion, the city government will be responsible for approving it directly,” he said.

The “Fourth Connection” is an abbreviation for the “Fourth Natural Gas Terminal” (第四天然氣接收站) and describes a proposal to construct Taiwan’s fourth port for receiving imports of natural gas and accompanying power plant. The proposal seeks to use the site of coal power plants near Keelung that have either recently been or are set for decommissioning.

The new power plants will greatly reduce air pollution, and will serve nearly 5 million people in the north of Taiwan. However, converting the plants to natural gas will have a severe impact on the surrounding marine environment, and affect the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The plan has already been revised significantly in order to minimize the environmental impact, with the proposed site being relocated eastward to avoid the destruction of coral reefs. Despite the move, campaigners still say the negative impacts outweigh the benefits.