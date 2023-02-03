Parker scores 22 as Portland State downs Idaho 69-66

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Parker scored 22 points as Portland State beat Idaho 69-66 on Thursday.

The Vandals missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds for the chance to tie it.

Parker added six assists for the Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Jorell Saterfield scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Hunter Woods shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (8-16, 2-9) with 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Divant'e Moffitt added 12 points and six assists for Idaho. Rashad Smith also put up nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State hosts Eastern Washington and Idaho travels to play Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.