Tubelis scores 40 in No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 rout of Oregon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 40 points, most by an Arizona player in 28 years, and the fifth-ranked Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to Oregon with a 91-76 rout Thursday night.

The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) manhandled Arizona 87-68 at home last month in Arizona's biggest loss under coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats (20-3, 10-3) returned the favor with a dominant performance, riding an early 21-2 run to a 15-point halftime lead. Arizona kept its foot on the gas from there, shooting 54% and dishing out 23 assists on 31 field goals.

Tubelis was the catalyst.

Limited to 14 points in the first meeting, the 6-foot-11 Lithuanian overpowered and outran the Ducks in transition, hitting 16 of 21 shots. It was the most points by an Arizona player since Damon Stoudamire had 40 against Washington State in 1995.

Tubelis didn't score in the final 7 1/2 minutes and fell one point shy of the McKale Center record set in 1976 by Al Fleming, who was honored posthumously at halftime.

Will Richardson had 20 points to lead the Ducks, who trailed by 20 before making a late run to pull within 10 in the closing minutes.

Oregon won the first meeting by shooting 53% from the floor and outmuscling the Wildcats in the paint.

This time, Arizona grounded the Ducks early with stifling defense and crisp offense, using a 21-2 run to build an early 14-point lead.

Oregon tried to get back in it, but Tubelis seemed to have an answer each time.

With N'Faly Dante on the bench in foul trouble, the athletic big man bulled his way through Oregon's lankier frontcourt players for a trio of three-point plays.

Tubelis had 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the first half, putting Arizona up 50-35 on a breakaway dunk with 27 seconds left that sent roars echoing off the McKale Center ceiling.

Oregon again tried to make a run starting the second half, but Tubelis turned back the Ducks again. He hit a jumper, scored on a reverse layup and beat Oregon's big men down the floor for a dunk. Kerr Kriisa hit two 3-pointers and Cedric Henderson Jr. added another to put Arizona up 69-51.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks' dominance of Arizona came to a crashing end. Oregon had won eight of nine in the series, including three of four in Tucson, but took an early body blow and had no answer for Tubelis all night.

Arizona: The loss at Oregon on Jan. 14 seemed to be a spark for the Wildcats. Arizona has won six straight since and is back to playing the type of basketball that led to early-season Final Four projections.

UP NEXT

Oregon plays at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

