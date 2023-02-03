Taiwan adds 25,104 local COVID cases, records highest death toll in 203 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 25,104 local COVID cases on Friday (Feb. 3), with 373 imported cases and 105 deaths, the highest since July 15, 2022.

The number of local cases increased by 4% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,372 males and 13,724 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of eight cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,875 cases, 3,115 in Taichung City, 3,055 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,875 in Taoyuan City, 2,076 in Tainan City, 2,025 in Taipei City, 1,197 in Changhua County, 815 in Hsinchu County, 627 in Pingtung County, 619 in Miaoli County, 579 in Hsinchu City, 559 in Yunlin County, 539 in Yilan County, 473 in Keelung City, 382 in Nantou County, 350 in Chiayi County, 345 in Hualien County, 227 in Taitung County, 197 in Chiayi City, 84 in Penghu County, 82 in Kinmen County, and 8 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 154 males and 138 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 105 deaths included 53 males and 52 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 100 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 64 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,622,129 cases, of which 9,572,705 were local and 49,370 were imported. So far, 16,535 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.