Bruner scores 18, Denver tops Western Illinois 74-44

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 18 points in Denver's 74-44 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Bruner shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit League). Justin Mullins scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Lukas Kisunas recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor. Marko Luki had 10 on 3 of 4 from the field with two 3 pointers.

Trenton Massner led the way for the Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5) with nine points and two steals. Quinlan Bennett added nine points for Western Illinois. Jesiah West also recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals. The Leathernecks broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

