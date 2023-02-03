Weston scores 16 as Middle Tennessee defeats UTEP 84-72

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman and reserve Camryn Weston helped lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP on Thursday night with 16 points apiece in an 84-72 victory.

Weston added six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 Conference USA). Dishman shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Tyler Millin was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Miners (11-11, 4-7) were led by Tae Hardy, who recorded 21 points. UTEP also got 13 points and six rebounds from Calvin Solomon. Shamar Givance also put up nine points and two steals.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 16:27 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Jestin Porter racking up 11 points. Middle Tennessee outscored UTEP by five points over the final half, while Dishman led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.