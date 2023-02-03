Cambridge brothers lift Arizona St. past Oregon St. 68-57

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. and his brother, Devan, combined to score 32 points to help Arizona State complete a season sweep of Oregon State, posting a 68-57 win on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils won at Corvallis, 74-69, but dropped four straight heading into the rematch at home.

Tyler Bilodeau's jumper more than a minute into the second half gave Oregon State a 37-31 lead, but each Cambridge brother hit a pair of free throws and Warren Washington scored at the basket to tie the game at 37-37. Devan Cambridge added a free throw and followed it with a jumper to put Arizona State in front.

Dexter Akanno hit from behind the arc and, after Desmond Cambridge Jr. answered from deep, drove the baseline and slammed home a dunk between two defenders to get the Beavers within 55-51 with 7:51 left. But Oregon State did not score after Jordan Pope hit a jumper with 4:43 left and the Cambridge brothers scored 11 of the Sun Devils' final 13 points to close out the game.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Arizona State (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12). Devan Cambridge scored 14 points, grabbed six boards and had a pair of steals. Frankie Collins added 13 points.

Pope finished with 14 points and Bilodeau added 10 to lead Oregon State (9-14, 3-9).

Oregon State plays at No. 5 Arizona Saturday. Arizona State plays host to Oregon Saturday.

