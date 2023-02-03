Louisiana Lafayette wins 82-63 against Texas State

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Greg Williams Jr.'s 23 points helped Louisiana Lafayette defeat Texas State 82-63 on Thursday night.

Williams added five rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Brown scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Themus Fulks shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Ragin' Cajuns prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Nighael Ceaser led the Bobcats (11-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Mason Harrell added 10 points for Texas State. In addition, Davion Coleman had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.