Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan ex-Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin to head state-run financial holding company

Appointment will help Taiwan Financial Holdings expand SMEs and finance businesses

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/03 12:29
Former Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin.

Former Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) has been appointed to lead the country's only state-run financial holding company, Taiwan Financial Holdings (TFH), while his predecessor, Josephy Liu (呂桔誠), will continue to head the state-owned Bank of Taiwan following a cabinet reshuffle.

Shen took over the role Friday (Feb. 3), the day after Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-hwa (阮清華) confirmed the appointments.

Shen, a civil servant for over 40 years, served as economy minister from 2017 to 2020 and Industrial Development Bureau chief from 2012 to 2014.

Lauded for being energetic and goal-oriented, the 71-year-old is best known for his leadership role in getting mask-making manufacturers and machine makers to ramp up the daily capacity of surgical masks to 16 million in three months. This was an eightfold increase and met a surging demand for protective equipment when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Shen is also known for his strong interpersonal and communication skills. His appointment as the head of TFH has been described as a trump card for the state-run financial holdings group in developing SMEs and finance businesses.

Joseph Lu, a longtime banker and former finance minister, will head Bank of Taiwan as president. The bank's annual profits saw a record high in 2022 and outperformed other state-owned bank peers under Lu.
financial holding
cabinet reshuffle

RELATED ARTICLES

Full list of Taiwan's new cabinet of ministers, deputies unveiled
Full list of Taiwan's new cabinet of ministers, deputies unveiled
2023/01/30 18:15
Taiwan Cabinet resigns en masse
Taiwan Cabinet resigns en masse
2023/01/30 15:54
Taiwan's foreign, defense, MAC ministers retain posts in cabinet reshuffle
Taiwan's foreign, defense, MAC ministers retain posts in cabinet reshuffle
2023/01/29 18:36
Taiwan's new cabinet of 33 ministers unveiled
Taiwan's new cabinet of 33 ministers unveiled
2023/01/28 21:44
Taiwan poll finds majority support for large-scale Cabinet reshuffle
Taiwan poll finds majority support for large-scale Cabinet reshuffle
2023/01/13 15:44