Abdulsalam scores 15, UNC Greensboro knocks off Mercer 69-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 15 points to help UNC Greensboro defeat Mercer 69-49 on Thursday night.

Abdulsalam also had 16 rebounds for the Spartans (15-9, 9-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 12 points while going 5 of 12 (0 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 18 points for the Bears (11-13, 4-7). Shawn Walker added nine points for Mercer. In addition, Harrison Drake had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.