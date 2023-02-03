Pedestrian struck by commuter train in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A commuter train in Chiayi County struck a pedestrian at a train crossing on Friday (Feb. 3) morning, killing the victim instantly.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Ziqiang No. 377 train was heading south in Chiayi’s Shuishang Township when it struck the victim at the Liulin-ping train crossing at 9:17 a.m. on Friday, reported UDN. The identity of the deceased was still unknown at the time of publication.

Trains on both lines at three stations were delayed due to the incident. Train service resumed around noon, reported UDN.

The incident in Chiayi marks the country's second train-related fatality in a 24-hour period. On Thursday evening (Feb. 2), a 52-year-old man was struck by a commuter train at Xizhi Train Station in New Taipei City.