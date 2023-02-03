Taiwan pledges to continue strengthening asymmetric combat capabilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue strengthening its asymmetrical combat capabilities and countering China's gray zone tactics, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Thursday (Feb. 2) during a banquet for the visiting National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) delegation.

Taiwan also looks forward to deepening cooperation with like-minded partners such as the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and Europe on different issues to contribute to regional peace and prosperity, Wu added.

Members of the delegation, led by former U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Philip Davidson, said they had in-depth discussions on regional security issues with Taiwan government officials and think tank scholars, per a foreign ministry press release. The trip helped the delegation better understand the security situation in the Taiwan Strait and China's threat to the nation.

The members said they also look forward to helping expand and deepen Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in the future.

The delegation includes Tami Overby, a senior Asia-Pacific advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group; James Schoff, the senior director of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation; April Herlevi, a China expert at NBR; Alison Szalwinski, NBR’s vice president of research; and Rachel Bernstein, NBR senior program manager.

In March 2021, Davidson predicted that China could take military action against Taiwan in 2027 during a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.