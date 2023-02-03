Alexa
Shopper spends NT$13, wins NT$10 million in Taiwan receipt lottery

15 people win NT$10 million prizes in Nov-Dec receipt lottery

By Jonathon Thomson, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/03 11:54
The Ministry of Finance said there were 15 winners of the NT$10 million prize.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One lucky shopper won NT$10 million (US$336,570) in the November-December receipt lottery after spending only NT$13 at a 7-Eleven.

The shopper paid NT$13 for a service handling fee at a Xindian 7-Eleven store in New Taipei. The winner was one of three 7-Eleven customers who won the NT$10 million prize, according to SETN.

Family Mart and Hi-life also reported three winners between them for the NT$10 million prize, saying that the winning customers all spent less than NT$100 on purchases. Fifteen NT$10 million prizes were awarded in total, while 14 NT$2 million prizes were awarded, according to preliminary statistics from the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry reminded people that winning receipts can be redeemed from Feb. 6 to May 5, after which any prize-winning receipts from the Nov.-Dec. period will become invalid. The winning numbers from the Nov.-Dec. receipt lottery are available here.
