UAB beats No. 19 FAU, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night.

The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Jordan “Jelly” Walker had 13 points and six assists for UAB (16-7, 7-5) in his return from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11.

The Blazers closed the first half on a 14-2 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Walker and Ty Brewer for a 43-30 lead.

Tavin Lovan added 10 points for UAB.

Nick Boyd led Florida Atlantic with 18 points. Johnell Davis added 17 on 5-of-19 shooting. Vladislav Golden had 13 points and seven rebounds, scoring 10 in the first half.

FAU outscored the Blazers 10-2 in the first 3:28 of the second half to get within three points. UAB regained control and twice built 16-point leads. The last one came with 4:55 left following five consecutive points by Walker.

Florida Atlantic made one last push after falling behind 78-62, starting with an 8-0 run. Davis hit a pair of 3s and made two free throws — and Boyd also made a 3 — to cut it to 80-73 with 1:49 left.

The Blazers didn’t let the Owls get any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Atlantic: Despite the late 3-pointers, it was a bad night outside the arc for the Owls. They made 8 of 36 (22%). FAU will have to wait to set the program's single-season win record.

UAB: The Blazers, who have struggled at the free-throw line in some losses, were 26 of 31 from the line (84%). Gaines was 10 of 11. They also made 27 of 60 shots (45%) from the field.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic visits Charlotte on Saturday.

UAB hosts Florida International on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25