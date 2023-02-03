Taylor scores 21 as Marshall beats Appalachian State 66-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 21 points to help Marshall defeat Appalachian State 66-58 on Thursday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 15 points while going 7 of 17 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Kamdyn Curfman finished 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Justin Abson led the way for the Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5) with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Terence Harcum added 14 points for Appalachian State. Donovan Gregory also put up 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.