DJ Martin Garrix to headline at Ultra Taiwan 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ultra Taiwan 2023 will feature some of the world's top electronic music DJs and is set to take place on April 16 at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei.

The third edition of the outdoor electronic dance music festival, Ultra Taiwan, announced its phase one lineup on Thursday (Feb. 2) and will feature four Dutch DJs: Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, and Nicky Romero. Martin Garrix, 26, was ranked No. 1 in the 2022 DJ Mag 100 list of the best DJs in the world for electronic dance music, while Armin Van Buuren and Afrojack ranked No. 5 and No. 6.

In December, early bird tickets sold out in just one hour, even before the organizer released the lineup. More tickets are set to be released, while a second batch of early bird general admission tickets is available online now.

This year, Taiwan is the only country in Asia to host Ultra. The music festival will also be held in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, the U.S., Peru, Australia, Brazil, Spain, and Croatia.