Commuter train strikes man on tracks in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An accident occurred at the Xizhi Train Station in New Taipei that resulted in the death of a 52-year-old man, surnamed Lai (賴), on Thursday (Feb. 2).

The incident happened 11:07 p.m. Thursday evening when Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train No. 1276, bound for Keelung, was pulling into the station. The train derailed slightly after it struck Lai, who was on the tracks, reported UDN.



According to witnesses, Lai fell on to the tracks from Platform Number Two as the train, bound for Keelung, was entering the station. First responders found that Lai was killed instantly after being hit.

Railway police are investigating the incident to try and determine the reason Lai fell on to the tracks. Some reports suggest that Lai intentionally jumped on to the tracks into the path of the train.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.