Free rides to be offered on New Taipei’s Ankeng Light Rail

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/03 11:01
The Ankeng Light Rail. (Facebook, Dortsntpc photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ankeng Light Rail in New Taipei, which connects with the Circular Line of the Taipei Metro, is offering month-long free rides starting next Friday (Feb. 10), when it enters a trial run.

The New Taipei Metro confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 2) some rides on the light rail will be free after operations begin, but said details of the plan were still being hammered out.

The Ankeng Light Rail, which completed construction in December and passed inspection in January, was granted a permit to start operations on Thursday. The project took six years to complete at a cost of NT$16.6 billion (US$560 million).

With a length of 7.5 kilometers and nine stations, the line serves as an answer to the traffic woes of the Ankeng area, the suburbs of the city’s Xindian District which is going through robust development.

A ride along the line's nine stops takes 21 minutes and residents can expect a reduction of 15 to 20 minutes in travel time before they reach Taipei, according to the New Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems.

Ticket prices start at NT$20, modeled on the fares of the Danhai Light Rail that runs in Tamsui. Transfer discounts are available for passengers accessing public buses, the metro, and the bike rental service YouBike.

The Ankeng Light Rail. (Facebook, Dortsntpc photos)
