US lawmakers call on secretary of state to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of U.S. lawmakers has penned a letter urging U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to add a stop in Taiwan as he prepares to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing.

The letter, dated Thursday (Feb. 1), said that an official visit would demonstrate Washington’s “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan. It would “send a clear message that the United States strongly opposes China’s reckless military provocations in the region,” the congresspeople argued.

They also said a stopover would be a chance for Blinken to comment on delays of U.S. arms delivery to Taiwan. The nation currently has approximately US$19 billion (NT$589 billion) in arms sales delayed in the U.S., including Javelin missiles, Stinger missiles, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The lawmakers said a Taiwan visit “would be consistent with the congressional intent of the Taiwan Travel Act,” which allows U.S. government officials at all levels to meet with Taiwanese counterparts.

The letter’s authors included Tom Tiffany, Scott Perry, Nancy Mace, Burgess Owens, Scott DesJarlais, Dan Crenshaw, Andy Ogles, Byron Donalds, and Earl L. Carter.

Blinken is set to travel to China on Feb. 5 in hopes of thawing tense ties with Beijing. Blinken will also meet with the Director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi (王毅), and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (秦剛), according to the Financial Times.

Blinken is the first secretary of state to meet Xi in China since Rex Tillerson visited in 2017, during the Trump administration, per the Financial Times.

Additionally, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has expressed interest in visiting Taiwan, told reporters at a press conference Thursday that he has no current plans to do so. “China’s never going to tell me where I can and can’t go. But I have nothing scheduled right now to go to Taiwan,” he said.