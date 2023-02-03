Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 3).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and two Shenyang J-11 fighter planes in the southwest sector of the zone, according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast portion of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 71 military aircraft and 17 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of five out of 14 PLA aircraft. (MND image)