Blinken to meet China's Xi during Beijing visit -Financial Times

By REUTERS
2023/02/03 11:00
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Blinken is ...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Blinken will discuss Russia's war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

U.S.-China relations have been tense over issues like security, Taiwan, trade, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and dominance in the Asia Pacific.

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.
Blinken
Xi Jinping

