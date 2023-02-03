Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady's 23-year NFL career

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/03 02:26
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game ag...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) loses the ball after being brought down by Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson, right, while Raide...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Super Bowl trophy after the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI at ...
FILE - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, talks with quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sa...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning ...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Caroli...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves during the team's picture at the walk through at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 2, 2008...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after passing to Danny Woodhead for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl X...
FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady meet after the Patriots' 31-21 win in their NFL...
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 footb...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kans...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a teammate before the team's NFL wild-card playoff footb...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Supe...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) applies pressure during the s...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles during warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. Brady, wh...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 f...

From the moment Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback in New England through both of his retirements, Associated Press photographers have captured his 23-year NFL career including the game now known for the Tuck Rule through all seven of his unprecedented Super Bowl championships and his final game.

Check out some of the highlights of Brady's career with New England and Tampa Bay.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/tom-brady and https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL and