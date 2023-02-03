Israeli FM in Sudan, holds talks on full ties, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Foreign Ministry announced it will move forward to normalize full diplomatic ties with Israel, following a visit earlier Thursday by the Israeli foreign minister to the Sudanese capital.

During his one-day visit to Khartoum, Eli Cohen met with various Sudanese political figures including Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, according to Sudan’s state media outlet, SUNA.

In a statement published after Cohen’s departure, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said: “It was agreed to move forward toward the normalization of relations between the two countries.’’

In 2020, Sudan signed a normalization agreement with Israel, joining Morocco, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords” to establish full diplomatic ties.

With Sudan, however, the process stalled amid widespread popular opposition in Sudan. A military coup in October 2021 then deposed Sudan’s government, upending the African country’s fragile democratic transition.

In its statement, the Sudanese ministry added that the talks aimed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including security and military. It also spoke of a need to achieve ″stability between Israel and the Palestinian people″ in light of a recent surge in violence.

However, three Sudanese military officials told the Associated Press that full normalization of ties will not be achieved anytime soon. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks with reporters.

Behind-the-scenes talks have been ongoing between Israeli and Sudanese military and intelligence officials, one of the three military officials said, without providing further details. In early 2022, Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, publicly defended past meetings between Israeli and Sudanese officials, saying intelligence sharing helped lead to the arrests of suspected militants in Sudan.

During his visit, Cohen also met with Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces, the country's largest paramilitary group, the officials added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hint that something was in the works before flying to France earlier on Thursday. “We are continuing to expand the circle of peace,” he said, noting that Chad, which borders Sudan, opened a new embassy in Israel earlier in the day.

"We will continue to expand and deepen the circle of peace with additional countries, both near and far,” added Netanyahu, who returned to office in December. During his previous 12-year term as premier, his government made it a priority to forge ties with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world.

A new breakthrough with Sudan could help Netanyahu deflect attention from a recent burst of violence with Palestinians and widespread public anger over his plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system — which critics say will badly damage Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.

Cohen, who previously visited Sudan in 2021, was expected to speak later Thursday on arrival back in Israel.

Although Sudan does not have the influence or wealth of Gulf Arab countries, a deal with the African country — even as it is mired in a deep political and economic crisis — would be deeply significant for Israel.

Sudan was once one of Israel's fiercest critics in the Arab world and in 1993, the U.S. designated it a state sponsor of terrorism. The Trump administration removed Sudan from that list in 2020, a move meant to help the country revive its battered economy and end its pariah status, and an incentive to normalize relations with Israel.

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery in Cairo contributed to this report.