THROUGH FEBRUARY 1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|1.91
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|83
|2.26
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|2.26
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|67
|2.29
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|2.34
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|86
|2.38
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|59
|2.42
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|2.45
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|89
|2.46
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|46
|2.47
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|15
|869
|36
|2.49
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|90
|2.51
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|772
|33
|2.56
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|13
|722
|31
|2.58
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|836
|36
|2.58
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|2.60
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|2.62
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|944
|42
|2.67
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|23
|1257
|56
|2.67
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|26
|4
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|24
|15
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|23
|12
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|35
|1999
|23
|7
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|21
|7
|7
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|21
|8
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|21
|5
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|20
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|37
|2190
|19
|13
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|19
|13
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|18
|18
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|34
|1962
|17
|11
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|17
|6
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|16
|16
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|31
|1774
|16
|10
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|37
|2123
|15
|14
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|15
|14
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|25
|1383
|15
|8
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|20
|1129
|15
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|901
|.937
|26
|4
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|86
|1038
|.923
|16
|16
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|83
|999
|.923
|21
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|1164
|.923
|24
|15
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|499
|.922
|11
|7
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|37
|2190
|100
|1143
|.920
|19
|13
|5
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|995
|.919
|20
|11
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|36
|2154
|90
|1014
|.918
|23
|12
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|2175
|89
|992
|.918
|21
|8
|7
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|944
|42
|468
|.918
|9
|6
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|67
|744
|.917
|21
|5
|2
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|836
|36
|396
|.917
|7
|7
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|899
|.915
|15
|14
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|28
|1604
|78
|829
|.914
|13
|10
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|457
|.914
|12
|3
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|59
|623
|.913
|17
|6
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|93
|976
|.913
|19
|13
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|5
|15
|14
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2204
|4
|21
|7
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2170
|4
|16
|16
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|3
|24
|15
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|35
|2086
|3
|13
|17
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|35
|1999
|3
|23
|7
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|34
|1962
|3
|17
|11
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|2
|18
|18
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|2
|19
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|2
|20
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|2
|26
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|32
|1755
|2
|21
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|2
|17
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|27
|1417
|2
|11
|10
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|2
|13
|2
|3