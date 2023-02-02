|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|19
|16
|2
|1
|45
|16
|50
|Man City
|20
|14
|3
|3
|53
|20
|45
|Newcastle
|20
|10
|9
|1
|33
|11
|39
|Man United
|20
|12
|3
|5
|32
|25
|39
|Tottenham
|21
|11
|3
|7
|40
|31
|36
|Brighton
|19
|9
|4
|6
|37
|27
|31
|Fulham
|21
|9
|4
|8
|32
|30
|31
|Brentford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|32
|28
|30
|Liverpool
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34
|25
|29
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|5
|7
|22
|21
|29
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|28
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|6
|8
|18
|27
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|5
|6
|9
|16
|35
|21
|Leicester
|20
|5
|3
|12
|28
|35
|18
|Leeds
|19
|4
|6
|9
|26
|33
|18
|West Ham
|20
|5
|3
|12
|17
|25
|18
|Wolverhampton
|20
|4
|5
|11
|12
|30
|17
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|42
|17
|Everton
|20
|3
|6
|11
|15
|28
|15
|Southampton
|20
|4
|3
|13
|17
|35
|15
___
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|28
|18
|8
|2
|55
|26
|62
|Sheffield United
|28
|17
|6
|5
|48
|24
|57
|Middlesbrough
|29
|13
|6
|10
|44
|35
|45
|Luton Town
|28
|12
|9
|7
|36
|29
|45
|Watford
|29
|12
|8
|9
|34
|31
|44
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|43
|Norwich
|28
|12
|6
|10
|40
|31
|42
|Millwall
|27
|12
|6
|9
|33
|27
|42
|Sunderland
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|32
|41
|West Brom
|28
|11
|8
|9
|38
|30
|41
|Preston
|28
|11
|7
|10
|26
|31
|40
|Swansea
|28
|10
|9
|9
|40
|38
|39
|Coventry
|28
|10
|8
|10
|31
|31
|38
|QPR
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|37
|38
|Hull
|29
|10
|7
|12
|36
|44
|37
|Reading
|28
|11
|4
|13
|31
|42
|37
|Bristol City
|28
|8
|9
|11
|37
|38
|33
|Stoke
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|37
|33
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|35
|32
|Rotherham
|28
|7
|10
|11
|33
|40
|31
|Cardiff
|29
|7
|8
|14
|21
|32
|29
|Huddersfield
|27
|7
|5
|15
|25
|35
|26
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|26
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|25
___
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Hull 3, QPR 0
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 2, Watford 0
Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry 2, Huddersfield 0
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0
West Brom vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|28
|18
|7
|3
|51
|29
|61
|Sheffield Wednesday
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|18
|58
|Ipswich
|28
|15
|9
|4
|53
|28
|54
|Derby
|27
|14
|8
|5
|40
|21
|50
|Bolton
|29
|14
|8
|7
|37
|23
|50
|Barnsley
|26
|14
|4
|8
|35
|25
|46
|Peterborough
|26
|13
|2
|11
|43
|32
|41
|Wycombe
|27
|12
|5
|10
|35
|27
|41
|Shrewsbury
|28
|12
|5
|11
|35
|31
|41
|Exeter
|28
|10
|8
|10
|41
|39
|38
|Portsmouth
|26
|9
|10
|7
|34
|32
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|10
|7
|11
|43
|50
|37
|Port Vale
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|36
|36
|Oxford United
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34
|35
|35
|Charlton
|27
|8
|10
|9
|41
|38
|34
|Lincoln
|26
|6
|13
|7
|24
|30
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|27
|6
|11
|10
|29
|30
|29
|Cheltenham
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|34
|29
|Morecambe
|27
|6
|9
|12
|31
|40
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|7
|4
|17
|25
|40
|25
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|41
|25
|Burton Albion
|27
|6
|7
|14
|34
|54
|25
|Cambridge United
|27
|7
|4
|16
|23
|46
|25
|Forest Green
|29
|5
|6
|18
|24
|55
|21
___
Charlton 1, Bolton 2
Burton Albion 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Port Vale 0
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Exeter 2
Morecambe 5, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 2, Forest Green 1
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd
Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|28
|17
|6
|5
|36
|17
|57
|Stevenage
|26
|16
|7
|3
|39
|18
|55
|Carlisle
|28
|14
|9
|5
|48
|27
|51
|Northampton
|27
|14
|7
|6
|42
|28
|49
|Salford
|28
|13
|6
|9
|38
|28
|45
|Swindon
|27
|11
|9
|7
|36
|28
|42
|Mansfield Town
|27
|12
|6
|9
|40
|36
|42
|Bradford
|26
|11
|8
|7
|31
|25
|41
|Barrow
|28
|12
|4
|12
|33
|37
|40
|Stockport County
|27
|11
|6
|10
|36
|25
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|10
|9
|8
|30
|28
|39
|Sutton United
|28
|11
|6
|11
|28
|35
|39
|Tranmere
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|23
|38
|Walsall
|25
|10
|7
|8
|30
|23
|37
|Doncaster
|26
|11
|4
|11
|31
|39
|37
|Crewe
|25
|7
|10
|8
|21
|29
|31
|Grimsby Town
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|32
|30
|Colchester
|29
|8
|6
|15
|29
|37
|30
|Newport County
|26
|6
|8
|12
|24
|30
|26
|Crawley Town
|25
|6
|7
|12
|29
|41
|25
|Harrogate Town
|26
|6
|6
|14
|32
|41
|24
|Hartlepool
|28
|5
|7
|16
|28
|52
|22
|Gillingham
|26
|4
|9
|13
|14
|31
|21
|Rochdale
|28
|5
|5
|18
|22
|42
|20
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 0
Barrow 0, Northampton 2
Crawley Town 3, Salford 2
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 1
Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 4, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 0, Carlisle 1
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Swindon 3, Gillingham 3
Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0
Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford 1, Walsall 0
Carlisle 5, Barrow 1
Crewe 1, Stockport County 1
Newport County vs. Swindon, 7:45 a.m.
Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10