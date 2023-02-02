All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 5, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 3 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled