In Kyiv, EU's von der Leyen says bloc 'stands by Ukraine'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit hosted by the war-torn country.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion.... We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation," she wrote on Twitter.

Von der Leyen was accompanied by a team of 15 other commissioners, including the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild," Borrell said. He is expected to announce a doubling of Ukrainian troops to be given special training in the EU this year.

What is on the summit agenda?

Friday's summit is set to discuss military aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's possible path to EU membership. Kyiv was granted candidate status in June last year. However, the EU has made it clear that it will not admit a country at war — and that it has serious financial and political reforms to make first.

Europe has maintained its role as a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Thursday's gathering marks the largest EU delegation that Kyiv has received since then.

The commissioners, as well as Council President Charles Michel, will hold talks with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.

The EU has already promised some €18 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, including funds to keep essential services running and help Kyiv pay the salaries of public workers.

es/sms (AP, Reuters)