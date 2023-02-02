North Taiwan woman found dead, stuck between ditch covers, authorities baffled

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a woman was found stuck between ditch covers and dead in Miaoli County on Wednesday (Feb. 1), authorities are trying to find how she died.

Mirror Media reported the unnamed 66-year-old woman was found at around noon in Zhuolan Township. When police received a report and arrived on the scene, they found her upside-down between ditch covers, legs in the air, with no sign of life.

The family told police the woman left home at 11 a.m. without informing them of where she was going. The location where she was found was 200 meters from her home.

The woman kept a spring onion patch and habitually diverted water from the irrigation canal to the ditch, despite her family warning this was dangerous. With her family’s agreement, the woman was not sent to the hospital for resuscitation.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, there were no signs of a struggle where the woman was found, and surveillance camera footage showed no outside interference in the incident. The cause of the woman’s death remains to be determined through autopsy.