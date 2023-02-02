Alexa
Taiwan postpones loosening of COVID mask rules

CECC wants to monitor recent uptick in local infections

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/02 17:45
Visitors at the Taipei International Book Fair Wednesday. 

Visitors at the Taipei International Book Fair Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite widespread expectations that the end of indoor mask mandates would be announced this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday (Feb. 2) it was postponing the move due to three concerns.

A rebound in the number of infections following the Jan. 20-29 Lunar New Year holiday, a shortage of hospital beds due to the winter weather, and the fact that several government departments had to be consulted had all played a role in the decision not to move ahead with the changes for the time being, CECC chief Victor Wang (王必勝) told a news conference.

As to a new timetable for the ending of mask mandates, Wang was unwilling to specify any details, saying the CECC would not determine any levels that had to be reached before changes were announced, per UDN.

One of the factors was also the Feb. 13 return to school after the holidays, as the education sector still had to be consulted, Wang said. The uptick in daily infections, with a doubling of cases compared to the previous week, was possibly the result of the reduced availability of medical care during the holidays, but nevertheless, the CECC said it still wanted to observe trends for a few days.

Earlier in the week, Taiwan announced minor changes to be implemented from Feb. 7, including the end to requirements that arrivals from overseas take a rapid home COVID test before going outside, and that travelers from China were subjected to a saliva PCR test.
