US expands military presence in Philippines to counter China threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines is set to allow the U.S. increased access to its military bases, the two countries announced Thursday (Feb. 2).

The plan permits the U.S. to deploy troops and military equipment to nine Philippine military bases, New York Times reported. This marks the first time in 30 years that the U.S. has had such a large military presence in the Southeast Asian nation.

The decision is perceived by analysts as a move to counter China’s military expansion in the region.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, who is visiting Manila, said the U.S. and the Philippines are committed to strengthening their mutual capacities to resist armed attack, CNN reported.

“That’s just part of our efforts to modernize our alliance. And these efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea,” CNN quoted him as saying.

Additionally, the two nations plan to conduct the 2023 Balikatan joint military exercise in late April. This year’s drills will consist of “field training exercises composed of combined and live-fire exercises and military operations in urban terrain," Philippine army spokesperson Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said in December.

Approximately 16,000 American and Filipino troops are expected to take part in the exercise.