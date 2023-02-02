Swiss parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-member Swiss parliamentary delegation will be arriving in Taiwan on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a six-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (Feb. 2).

The delegation will be led by Fabian Molina and Nicolas Walder of the Green Party, who are co-chairs of the Parliamentary Intergroup Switzerland-Taiwan, and include lawmakers Yves Nidegger, Mustafa Atici, and Leonore Porchet, according to a MOFA press release.

The trip is “a sign of support for Taiwan,” Molina told NZZ Magazin last month. It will focus on economic cooperation, democracy, defense, and delve into issues such as “what could happen in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan,” he said.

The group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游絲坤), Control Yuan President Chen Ju, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), MOFA. The lawmakers will also visit Hsinchu Science Park and Kinmen’s Cold War-era battlefields.

The ministry welcomed the delegation and noted that it was the first visit by Parliamentary Intergroup Switzerland-Taiwan since the pandemic began. Through these in-person visits, they can understand Taiwan’s current development and strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, MOFA said.

Taiwan and Switzerland are partners who share the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights, MOFA said. This trip will enhance the delegation's understanding of Taiwan and promote friendly and cooperative relations between Taiwan and Switzerland in various fields, it added.