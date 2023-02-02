Central Taiwan police chase vehicle with phony license plate, shots fired

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police are searching for at least two individuals who, after being chased on Thursday morning (Feb. 2), crashed and ditched a car with a fake license plate.

SETNews reported that while on patrol on Taiwan Boulevard at around 9 a.m., officers from the Sixth Precinct noticed a Japanese-brand car with a fake license plate. As they approached for an inspection, the driver tried to flee, prompting the police to fire four shots at the left rear tire.

The vehicle crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Wenxin and Shizheng North 1st roads, leaving its bumper at the scene. Later, it crashed into an electrical box at the intersection of Wenxin 1st and Huiwen roads, after which the driver and passengers ditched the car to escape on foot.

According to the police, the driver was a man wearing a black shirt and jeans, and there was at least one other man and a woman in the car with him. An eyewitness was cited as saying when the flustered woman got out of the car, she shouted at her companions to run before running into an apartment complex’s lobby, telling the security guard she intended to hide there.

The woman was later arrested by police while the others are still being hunted.