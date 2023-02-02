Taiwan adds 26,793 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 26,793 local COVID cases on Thursday (Feb. 2), with 292 imported cases and 74 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 40% from the same day last week, when limited health and testing services were offered by departments during the holiday.

Local cases

Local cases included 12,043 males and 14,727 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 23 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 5,102 cases, 3,284 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,177 in Taichung City, 3,001 in Taoyuan City, 2,409 in Taipei City, 2,224 in Tainan City, 1,331 in Changhua County, 814 in Hsinchu County, 680 in Miaoli County, 655 in Pingtung County, 581 in Yunlin County, 578 in Hsinchu City, 549 in Yilan County, 541 in Keelung City, 448 in Hualien County, 408 in Nantou County, 388 in Chiayi County, 235 in Chiayi City, 185 in Taitung County, 116 in Kinmen County, 74 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 154 males and 138 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 74 deaths included 44 males and 30 females, ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 71 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 55 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,596,660 cases, of which 9,547,550 were local and 49,056 were imported. So far, 16,430 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.