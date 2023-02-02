SEAC Thailand Launches 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem To Upskills Learners

The Revolutionary 456 Learning Experience Alters Skills Learning & Development in 3 Stages

SEAC, Southeast Asia’s SMART Learning leader (meeting modern learning needs) has integrated content, technology, design, and learning experience expertise to reimagine learning for today’s learners using their patented 456 methodologies.

Both individuals’ and economies’ futures require more people of all ages and walks of life to have access to upskilling opportunities to create life-changing outcomes. 456 provides an affordable, scalable approach, exponentially improving experiences and capability for every learner, 7-70+ in our AI/Tech transformed world. The 456 Learning Experience brings future-ready learning experiences to more people, in a potential US$7 Trillion market.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 2 February 2023 -The solution begins with defining the five phases that a learner must go through to ensure buy-in, value, retention, and application: essentially, a bridge across their skill gap. Following that, SEAC weaves four distinct learning lines to support the learners in crossing that bridge to their future. Finally, SEAC incorporates targeted lab experiences to assist learners in accelerating and applying their new skills with confidence and impact.are a technology-enabled ecosystem and toolkit for effectively closing the massive skill gaps learners' face.Weaving four distinct modes of learning, OnLine, InLine, FrontLine, and BeeLine, to foster community and momentum for maximum learning impact.The five stages that learners must go through to effectively buy in, learn, retain, and apply new skills, mindsets, and tools. The suggested order is as follows:Short, powerful, targeted interventions added at the right moment to speed up and boost learning and application. These are some examples:By combining these three learning design and delivery frameworks yield an effective, learner-focused experience that reduces unnecessary content, activities, and distractions in favor of context and application"This ever-changing environment we live in today has brought us great technological advancements as well as unexpected problems," said"Smart Learning is still getting used to its new normal. As a critical solution provider in Thailand, we are still transitioning from "short-term surge" to "long-term transformation" while overcoming other obstacles. However, our most recent educational innovations are producing astounding results. The context and learner needs are prioritized over content in SEAC's upskilling methodology. As a result, our star 456 Learning Experience is user-oriented and focuses on learners' immediate needs, as should any similar education and training framework."SEAC leads the Thai Smart Learning market and provides high-quality, all-inclusive smart education to a diverse range of learners and organizations seeking to upgrade their capabilities. SEAC are the only holistic SMART Learning Service provider and hold 35% of the Thai upskilling market. The Company created a learning -experience for people of all age that serves as a bridge to the other side and a better self and future.SEAC's innovative 456 Learning Experience encourages learners to find the best and most useful ways to learn, apply, and grow by balancing out other out-of-date L&D models. "Practicality and creativity are important parts of who we are as an organization, and they are deeply ingrained in our DNA,"We have obligations to everyone, whether they are users or not. Gaining a larger share of the $7 trillion global consumer market for education is both difficult and worthwhile. We will give back to the industry and rely on the capital market to assist us in empowering our learners and partner organizations through learning."Hashtag: #456LearningExperience

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SEAC

Established in Thailand, and with more than 30 years of experience in people development, SEAC has provided innovative and practical approaches to over 2 million learners from more than 1,000 companies, especially in Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Singapore. SEAC helps them to improve their life through bespoke transformative learning experiences. The Company reimagines how people can upskill and reskill themselves. By integrating learner context, content, process, community, and technology, SEAC has built a complete smart learning ecosystem that serves the needs of learners across generations, industries, life changes, and organizational levels



For more details on 456-Learning Experience, please visit:

Official website: https://seasiacenter.com/

Download the official brochure: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-z7le3I7lJ1EJlHISiljZXD5jbaBa9oM/view

