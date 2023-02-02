You Si-kun declines to comment on possible McCarthy visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) was unwilling to comment on the possibility of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visiting Taiwan when speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday morning (Feb. 2), but said that relations between Taiwan and the U.S. Congress are normal for two democracies.

You delivered a speech at the International Religious Freedom Summit on Thursday morning, the first item on his whirlwind trip to the U.S. When pressed by reporters on the possibility of McCarthy visiting Taiwan, You did not respond directly, according to UDN.

He said that Taiwan-U.S. relations were a normal part of two democratic governments’ interactions, and that China should not overreact. You has previously called on the U.S. to formally recognize Taiwan, and when asked if he would bring up the issue again, he said “I still will, this is my position.” In October 2018 You predicted that Taiwan would gain U.S. diplomatic recognition within the next 10 years.

You said he was happy to learn that some representatives in the U.S. Congress were in support of establishing diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the UDN report noted that Taiwan's representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) had been spotted visiting McCarthy’s office, though she later said she did not have a chance to meet with him.

Hsiao said that maintaining close communications with members of congress who support Taiwan is a normal part of her role. She said that Taiwan will build on the foundation of the strong relationships it has built with countries throughout the world, and that she would continue to welcome cooperation from friendly international partners.