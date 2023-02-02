Taiwan tracks 23 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 23 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Of the 23 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 17 were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone were spotted in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets either entered the southwest corner of the zone or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line. Three Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighters also crossed the median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 57 military aircraft and 13 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 17 out of 23 PLA aircraft. (MND image)