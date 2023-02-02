Speaker calls for defense of Taiwan's democracy at International Religious Freedom Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Wednesday (Feb. 1) emphasized the importance of protecting Taiwan’s democracy and highlighted the nation’s strategic importance in global trade and as a key semiconductor manufacturer.

Speaking at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., You said that “if Taiwan cannot be safeguarded very carefully, it will be very dangerous to global trade as well as global peace," per Reuters. He said if Taiwan were to fall into the hands of China, then the only democracy in the Mandarin-speaking world would be “destroyed.”

China could seize the first island chain and become a threat to the world, he said. "So it's very important to safeguard Taiwan, especially its democracy."

You also blasted Beijing's treatment of religious minorities, Reuters reported.

Later, You did not reveal whether he would meet with any U.S. officials or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his trip. McCarthy has expressed interest in visiting Taiwan in April.

The legislative speaker will attend the National Prayer Breakfast before returning to Taiwan on Feb. 3.