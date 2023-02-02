Fiorentina beats Torino 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina reached the Italian Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Torino on Wednesday.

The Tuscan team will face either Roma or Cremonese, who were playing later. The other semifinal pits holder Inter Milan against either Juventus or Lazio.

After chances for both teams in Florence, the breakthrough was made in the 65th minute. A corner was taken short to Aleksa Terzić, who whipped in a cross for Luka Jović to head in at the far post.

Jonathan Ikoné sealed the result — and a place in the final four — with a fine strike into the bottom right corner in the final minute after good work from Arthur Cabral.

Cabral also hit the crossbar in stoppage time before Yann Karamoh pulled one back for Torino to set up a nervy final three minutes.

Torino had won 1-0 at Fiorentina in Serie A less than two weeks ago.

