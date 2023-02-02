Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.