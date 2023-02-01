Anyone learning a foreign language knows "you should not translate idioms literally," says Rolf-Bernhard Essig in his most recent book about phrases and idioms, "Phoenix aus der Asche" (Phoenix from the Ashes).

Idioms are too peculiar to the respective language to undergo a straight translation, says the German author, literary critic and lecturer.

That is certainly true, too, for popular German idioms involving children — click through the picture gallery above to learn what they really mean.

