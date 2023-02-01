All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|42
|28
|9
|4
|1
|61
|129
|102
|Providence
|42
|24
|9
|7
|2
|57
|123
|112
|Charlotte
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|126
|122
|WB/Scranton
|41
|20
|16
|2
|3
|45
|116
|110
|Lehigh Valley
|41
|20
|16
|3
|2
|45
|119
|127
|Springfield
|42
|20
|17
|1
|4
|45
|127
|121
|Bridgeport
|43
|19
|17
|6
|1
|45
|140
|143
|Hartford
|42
|17
|16
|3
|6
|43
|117
|133
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|42
|29
|11
|1
|1
|60
|149
|130
|Utica
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|125
|123
|Syracuse
|40
|20
|14
|3
|3
|46
|146
|127
|Rochester
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|121
|132
|Laval
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|151
|157
|Cleveland
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|131
|159
|Belleville
|42
|16
|22
|3
|1
|36
|133
|157
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|41
|24
|9
|6
|2
|56
|155
|115
|Milwaukee
|42
|24
|15
|1
|2
|51
|149
|125
|Iowa
|42
|21
|14
|4
|3
|49
|128
|126
|Manitoba
|40
|22
|14
|2
|2
|48
|123
|125
|Rockford
|43
|21
|16
|4
|2
|48
|140
|145
|Grand Rapids
|41
|17
|20
|2
|2
|38
|112
|149
|Chicago
|40
|15
|21
|3
|1
|34
|116
|151
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|42
|30
|10
|2
|0
|62
|161
|105
|Coachella Valley
|39
|28
|7
|3
|1
|60
|147
|109
|Colorado
|42
|25
|14
|3
|0
|53
|127
|110
|Abbotsford
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|145
|131
|Ontario
|41
|23
|16
|1
|1
|48
|133
|116
|Tucson
|44
|20
|20
|4
|0
|44
|149
|155
|San Jose
|43
|18
|22
|0
|3
|39
|112
|145
|Bakersfield
|41
|17
|21
|2
|1
|37
|120
|136
|Henderson
|45
|16
|26
|0
|3
|35
|117
|132
|San Diego
|43
|12
|31
|0
|0
|24
|112
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1
Rockford 3, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 7, Tucson 3
Ontario 5, Colorado 2
San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.