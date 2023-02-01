Europe's top winter sports resorts

If you're looking for an Austrian winter sport resort steeped in tradition, head for Kitzbuhel, where you will most likely find yourself among the gli... If you're looking for an Austrian winter sport resort steeped in tradition, head for Kitzbuhel, where you will most likely find yourself among the glitterati. Kitzbuhel tends to gets very busy in January, when scores of guests arrive for the legendary Hahnenkamm race, in which daredevil skiers speed down the eponymous mountain. It is considered one of the world's most dangerous downhill runs.