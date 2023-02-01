India wins toss, opts to bat in final T20 vs New Zealand

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bat first in the deciding third T20 game against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The series is tied 1-1 after India won the second game by six wickets.

India has made one change with fast bowler Umran Malik coming in for leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand has also made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Ben Lister to replace right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy.

The pitches in the first games have come under heavy scrutiny for aiding spinners.

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch for the decider is expected to be more batsmen-friendly. Dew could play a role late in the game and aid the chasing side.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

