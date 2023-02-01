Industrial Flooring Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 5.4%

Industrial Flooring Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Industrial Flooring Market by region.

The global industrial flooring market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global industrial flooring market size is estimated to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial flooring is commonly used to improve the aesthetic appeal of a floor by offering a combination of bespoke designs as well as enhancing the texture and color. They are simple to maintain, long-lasting, antibacterial, and resistant to a variety of environmental variables.

It has waterproof and slip-resistant properties, making it ideal for use in tough industrial conditions. They are mostly seen in commercial settings such as workplaces, fitness facilities, manufacturing plants, and hotels.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Growing demand from the food and beverage industry for industrial flooring to reduce corrosion of concrete during the manufacturing process is likely to drive the global industrial flooring market.

With the implementation of more rules and regulations related to workplace safety and hygiene, the global market for industrial flooring is expected to grow rapidly.

Continuous product innovation by manufacturers in industrial material products is anticipated to be a major trend in the industry, driving the growth of the global industrial flooring market.

In the flooring business, resin allows easier application and better aesthetic and functional performance. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 causes an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. It started as a human health condition and has now become a significant threat to global trade, economy, and finance. It stopped the production of many products in the industrial flooring market due to the lockdown. This has caused industrial flooring companies to reopen at their full capacity which is anticipated to help the global market recover by mid-2022. As COVID-19 infection cases begin to decline, equipment and machinery manufacturers must focus on protecting their employees, operations, and supply networks to respond to immediate emergencies and establish new methods.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region in 2021. Continuous exploration of new solutions and the rapid rate of industrialization in many parts of the region drive the global market. Special economic zones have seen a substantial increase in the demand for commercial facilities such as transportation, warehouses, and growing industrial activities. New concrete reinforcement and laying processes are growing the number of possibilities in the industrial flooring sector. The process of selection aids in enhancing performance characteristics such as strength and flexibility which propel the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global industrial flooring market are:

Twintec Group Limited

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A

Fosroc Inc.

Don Construction Products Ltd.

Cornerstone Flooring

Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

VIACOR Polymer GmbH

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial flooring market segmentation focus on the End User industry, Thickness, Material Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of End User Industry

Transportation and Aviation

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Thickness

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Light duty

Segmentation on the basis of Material type

Anhydrite

Polyurethane

Polyaspartic

Epoxy

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

