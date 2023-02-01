Demolition Robot Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2031 | (CAGR) of 15.7%

Demolition Robot Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Demolition Robot Market by region.
The global demolition robot market size was US$ 286,633.4 thousand in 2021. The global demolition robot market size is estimated to reach US$ 1,064,945.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Demolition robots are a manifestation of robotics in the construction sector. It is a specially-designed robot, which serves as a safer alternative to manual destruction. They are complex bodies of breakers, drills, loader buckets, and crushers. They are available in a variety of capacities, sizes, attachments, and modes of operation for buildings and other structures. These robots are compact in size when compared to conventional demolition equipment and hence fit into smaller spaces.
Demolition of old construction is a risky task, and demolition robots reduce the chances of accidents to a great extent.
Factors Affecting Marketing Growth
The increase in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling owing to the rise in the number of old constructions is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.
The increase in the adoption of robots in the construction industry owing to savings in cost and time is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.
Lack of awareness about the benefits of demolition robots and the dearth of skilled manpower for operating demolition robots are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.
The dwindling workforce availability in the construction industry is being replaced by demolition robots at a substantial rate, which is expected to drive the global market.
Impact on COVID-19 Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak majorly impacted the manufacturing, construction, hotel, and tourism industries. Manufacturing activities were stopped or restricted. Their supply chains as well as manufacturing and transportation activities were disrupted globally. This led to a decline in the manufacturing of demolition robots as well as their demand in the market, leading to a decrease in the demolition robots’ market share. In contrast, industries are slowly restarting their regular manufacturing and services. This is anticipated to enable demolition robot companies to resume their full-scale potential, which is likely to help the demolition robot industry to recover by the end of 2021. Thus COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market.
Regional Analysis
North America accounted for the largest share of the global demolition robot market owing to the growing infrastructure projects in the region. Increasing urbanization is helping to grow infrastructure in sectors such as power and transportation, which is a major driving factor of the global demolition robots market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global demolition robot market are:
TopTec Benelux BVBA
TEI Rock Drills
Sherpa Miniloaders BV
Husqvarna Group
Komastu Ltd
Hitachi, Ltd.
Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd
Epiroc AB
Conjet AB
Brokk Group
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global demolition robot market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Sale Type, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Product Type
Large
Medium
Mini
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Construction
Mining
Tunneling
Segmentation on the basis of Sale Type
After Market
New Equipment
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
