Demolition Robot Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2031 | (CAGR) of 15.7%

Demolition Robot Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Demolition Robot Market by region.

The global demolition robot market size was US$ 286,633.4 thousand in 2021. The global demolition robot market size is estimated to reach US$ 1,064,945.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Demolition robots are a manifestation of robotics in the construction sector. It is a specially-designed robot, which serves as a safer alternative to manual destruction. They are complex bodies of breakers, drills, loader buckets, and crushers. They are available in a variety of capacities, sizes, attachments, and modes of operation for buildings and other structures. These robots are compact in size when compared to conventional demolition equipment and hence fit into smaller spaces.

Demolition of old construction is a risky task, and demolition robots reduce the chances of accidents to a great extent.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling owing to the rise in the number of old constructions is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

The increase in the adoption of robots in the construction industry owing to savings in cost and time is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of demolition robots and the dearth of skilled manpower for operating demolition robots are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

The dwindling workforce availability in the construction industry is being replaced by demolition robots at a substantial rate, which is expected to drive the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak majorly impacted the manufacturing, construction, hotel, and tourism industries. Manufacturing activities were stopped or restricted. Their supply chains as well as manufacturing and transportation activities were disrupted globally. This led to a decline in the manufacturing of demolition robots as well as their demand in the market, leading to a decrease in the demolition robots’ market share. In contrast, industries are slowly restarting their regular manufacturing and services. This is anticipated to enable demolition robot companies to resume their full-scale potential, which is likely to help the demolition robot industry to recover by the end of 2021. Thus COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global demolition robot market owing to the growing infrastructure projects in the region. Increasing urbanization is helping to grow infrastructure in sectors such as power and transportation, which is a major driving factor of the global demolition robots market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global demolition robot market are:

TopTec Benelux BVBA

TEI Rock Drills

Sherpa Miniloaders BV

Husqvarna Group

Komastu Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd.

Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd

Epiroc AB

Conjet AB

Brokk Group

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global demolition robot market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Sale Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Large

Medium

Mini

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Construction

Mining

Tunneling

Segmentation on the basis of Sale Type

After Market

New Equipment

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

