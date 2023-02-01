Mobile Crane Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031 Report

Mobile Crane Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mobile Crane Market by region.

The global mobile crane market size was US$ 14.4 billion in 2021. The global mobile crane market size is estimated to reach US$ 22.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A crane is a heavy machine used to lift, handle, and move light and heavy loads. A mobile crane performs all the functions of a crane with the added feature of horizontal mobility. With a variety of carriers, it can maneuver itself over any type of terrain. Furthermore, they are equipped with different types of booms which enables them to perform different material lifting tasks.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The incorporation of hybrid power mode technology allows mobile cranes to operate on oil as well as electricity which helps to enhance the usability of mobile cranes, thereby, driving the global market.

Mobile cranes are extensively used in construction areas for lifting heavy loads, therefore the development of the construction industry is anticipated to drive the global market.

Different public-private partnerships (PPP) are being formed in countries globally, for speeding up construction projects which have led to a substantial inflow of money and resources toward infrastructural development thus driving the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the production of many segments of mobile cranes due to the lockdown. The financial downturn initially resulted in a reduction in spending on mobile cranes by the construction sector. However, due to the introduction of various vaccines, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced significantly. By mid-2022, there is a significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases. This has paved the way for mobile crane manufacturing companies to fully reopen at their full capacity. Thus COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. It is also projected to register the highest CAGR due to growing construction activities in emerging economies, for instance, the Indian governments “Bharatmala Yojana” infrastructure development scheme envisages provisioning to improve the road network across the country.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global mobile crane market are:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science, and Technology Co.Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

Manitowoc Company Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Cargotec corporation

Altec Inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global mobile crane market segmentation focuses on Terrain Type, End User, Boom-Type, Carrier Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Terrain Type

On road

Rough terrain

All-terrain

Segmentation on the basis of End User Industry

Construction

Manufacturing

Utilities

Segmentation on the basis of Boom-Type

Lattice Boom

Telescopic Boom

Segmentation on the basis of Carrier Type

Wheel-mounted

Track mounted

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

