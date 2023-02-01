Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2023-2031 Report

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Sports Equipment and Apparel Market by region.

The global sports equipment and apparel market size were US$ 340.6 billion in 2021. The global sports equipment and apparel market size is estimated to reach US$ 698.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sports equipment is the utility equipment required to engage in a sports activity and assist in carrying out the rules and regulations of a particular sport. In addition, this equipment and apparel are necessary for improving the performance of athletes.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The sports equipment industry is growing at a rapid pace, due to the rise in the adoption of sports technologies and the latest trends among the young population.

An increase in smartphone usage among youth due to a rise in preference for indoor activities such as playing video games and growth in internet penetration is expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

The increase in the number of tournaments and matches such as FIFA, IPL, and World Cup is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the global market.

The increase in demand for performance-efficient sports products which are strong and lightweight is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted negatively on the global market. While the pandemic continues to impact business around the world, the sports equipment and apparel market has managed to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of growth amid tough economic conditions. The resumption of sports activities, gyms, and other national and international tournaments is anticipated to drive the global market to maintain a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. Many tournaments and sporting events, including the Olympics, have either been postponed. As a result, market stakeholders are trying to assess the downstream impact resulting from disrupted cash flow, insecurity, and a possible drop in long-term presence and engagement.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market. This is attributed to stable economic conditions coupled with a rise in disposable income. Furthermore, consumers’ preference for a healthy lifestyle and steady growth in adventure tourism and outings contribute to the sports equipment and apparel market share of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global sports equipment and apparel market are:

Vf Corporation (VFC)

Under Armour, Inc

Puma

New Balance

Nike, inc.

Decathlon

Adidas ag

Amer Sports Corporation

Asics corporation

Gap inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global sports equipment and apparel market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channels, Product Type, Sports Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Apparel and shoes

Equipment

Segmentation on the basis of Sports Type

Water Sports

Winter Sports

Fitness

Other Racket Sports

Outdoor

Bike

Tennis

Running

Football/Soccer

Other Team Sports

Other

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

