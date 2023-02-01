Jet Fuel Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2023-2031

Jet Fuel Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Jet Fuel Market by region.

The global jet fuel market size was US$ 187.8 billion in 2021. The global jet fuel market size is estimated to reach US$ 283.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Jet fuel is primarily used in the U.S. for military installations and is an aviation fuel used by other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries. Other fuels called Jet A and Jet A-1 are related to the fuels used by commercial airlines. It is the third most important transportation fuel also a middle-distillate product used for jets (commercial and military) and used in cooking and heating (kerosene) around the world. Some of the important properties of gasoline, when used as jet fuel, are flash point, freeze point, and smoke point.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

Government initiatives to promote the commercial aircraft market and expansion of airports in developing countries are anticipated to drive the global market and also provide lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Air traffic is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future, which is expected to increase the demand for commercial aircraft worldwide, due to the rise in air traffic, improvement in air networks, and reduction in fuel prices which helps in driving the global market.

Factors such as an increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population and the emergence of low-cost airlines led to a growth in the number of airline passengers. Thus, driving the global market.

An increase in passengers and a rise in the use of air transport for various purposes are anticipated to drive growth in the global jet fuel market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had affected several economies and has limited the growth of the global market due to the lockdown in several countries. The shutdown of industrial manufacturers led to a decline in demand for solar-related equipment in most countries across the world, leading to a decline in demand for the jet fuel market. The reduction in electricity usage in industrial facilities across the globe during the COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A substantial portion of the market share is held by the U.S., followed by Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, the defense sector consumes a large amount of aviation fuel which helps in driving the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global jet fuel market are:

Solazyme

Primus Green Energy

Honeywell International Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Qatar Jet Fuel Company

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Valero Marketing and Supply

Chevron Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, BP Plc

TotalEnergies SE

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global jet fuel market segmentation focuses on Application, Fuel Grade, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Private

General Aviation

Defense

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Fuel Grade

Jet A

Jet A1

Jet B

TS-1

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

